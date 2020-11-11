Loading articles...

Aimia reports $10.8M Q3 loss compared with $16.9M profit a year ago

Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 8:14 am EST

TORONTO — Aimia Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago.

The company says it lost $10.8 million or 15 cents per share for its third quarter which ended Sept. 30.

That’s compared with a profit of $16.9 million or 11 cents per share in the same quarter last year.

Aimia has worked to transform itself since it sold its flagship Aeroplan program back to Air Canada.

The company is now an investment holding company with a portfolio that includes stakes in PLM, which operates Aeromexico’s Club Premier rewards program, and AirAsia’s Big Loyalty program operator Biglife.

It also operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:AIM)

The Canadian Press

