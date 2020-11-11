Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Aimia reports $10.8M Q3 loss compared with $16.9M profit a year ago
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 11, 2020 7:59 am EST
Last Updated Nov 11, 2020 at 8:14 am EST
TORONTO — Aimia Inc. reported a loss in its latest quarter compared with a profit a year ago.
The company says it lost $10.8 million or 15 cents per share for its third quarter which ended Sept. 30.
That’s compared with a profit of $16.9 million or 11 cents per share in the same quarter last year.
Aimia has worked to transform itself since it sold its flagship Aeroplan program back to Air Canada.
The company is now an investment holding company with a portfolio that includes stakes in PLM, which operates Aeromexico’s Club Premier rewards program, and AirAsia’s Big Loyalty program operator Biglife.
It also operates an investment advisory business through its wholly-owned subsidiary Mittleman Investment Management.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2020.