42 sexual harassment complaints filed last year by TTC workers

TTC workers filed 42 sexual harassment complaints last year — a number experts say is troublingly low and indicates victims don’t feel safe reporting harassment.

One case in which a female driver was fired five years ago after reporting to management she had been sexually assaulted by a supervisor is at the forefront of the issue.

The woman has since been re-hired, but the president of ATU Local 113, which represents most TTC workers, told the Toronto Star the agency’s handling of this case sent a chilling message to all victims of harassment and assault, and accuses the TTC of creating a toxic culture where a worker who complains about harassment could risk losing their job.

RELATED: Deal that would have settled fraud scheme at TTC could keep it tied in legal issues for years

Last year’s 42 complaints are significantly higher than the previous three years, but experts told the Toronto Star an increase in complaints isn’t necessarily an indication more harassment is taking place, but that more people are reporting it.

TTC CEO Rick Leary told the Toronto Star it’s upsetting that women at the agency believe harassment is a problem and says it’s working to improve diversity and gender equity at the TTC.