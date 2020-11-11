29 dead as a Scarborough LTC home deals with a COVID-19 outbreak

29 people have died as a Scarborough long-term care home works to contain an outbreak of COVID-19.

Overall 92 residents of Kennedy Long Term Care Home have tested positive for the virus. The outbreak began on Oct, 2.

According to a statement from Revera, who operates the home near Kennedy Rd. and Ellesmere Rd., there are currently 30 active cases at the home. 32 residents have fully recovered.

Health officials are also confirming that 35 staff members at the facility have tested positive since the start of the outbreak.

17 have recovered and the remaining 18 are at home in self-isolation.

In another statement released the same day Revera says another one of their Toronto homes is experiencing a significant outbreak.

7 residents have died at Main Street Terrace Long Term Care Home since an outbreak began there on Oct., 15. The home is located on Main St. just north of Kingston Rd. in the east end of Toronto.

Since the onset of the outbreak 86 residents have tested positive. 32 of them have fully recovered from the virus.

Health officials have confirmed that 15 staff members at the facility have tested positive. 12 of those cases have been resolved and the three staff members with active cases are at home in self-isoltation.

Revera says that they continue to work closely with Toronto Public Health and are engaging in enhanced cleaning and frequent disinfecting at both home.

All residents are being monitored closely for symptoms twice a day and are being asked to self-isolate in their rooms. All staff members are being screened at the start of each shift.

Only visitors deemed ‘essential’ are being allowed in the buildings.