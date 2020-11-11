Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
1 person in custody following a robbery in Scarborough
by News Staff
Posted Nov 11, 2020 10:33 pm EST
Police tape is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
One person is in custody after police got calls of a robbery in progress in Scarborough.
Officers responded to the area of Kingston and Manse Roads just west of Morningside Avenue after getting reports of someone armed with a knife and a possible robbery in progress.
Upon arrival to a business in the area they found a cashier with their hands up and a suspect reaching across the counter. The suspect fled the scene on foot.
Officers pursued on foot, caught the suspect and placed them in custody. They recovered cash and a knife.
No injuries have been reported.
