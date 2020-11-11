1 person in custody following a robbery in Scarborough

One person is in custody after police got calls of a robbery in progress in Scarborough.

Officers responded to the area of Kingston and Manse Roads just west of Morningside Avenue after getting reports of someone armed with a knife and a possible robbery in progress.

Upon arrival to a business in the area they found a cashier with their hands up and a suspect reaching across the counter. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

Officers pursued on foot, caught the suspect and placed them in custody. They recovered cash and a knife.

No injuries have been reported.