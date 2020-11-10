Loading articles...

2 people charged following massive Halloween party near Western University

Police say two men in their 20s were charged as a result of hosting the party. Emmanuel

Police in London, Ont., say they’ve charged two people in relation to a large Halloween house party near Western University.

Police say officers arrived at a local residence in the early hours of Oct. 31 and found more than 100 people there.

Const. Sandasha Bough says the residence is located close to Western University but she wouldn’t say whether the two charged are students.

Police say they obtained information from witnesses and are working with the city and local public health unit as they continue their investigation.

This comes after Toronto’s COVID-19 incident commander and chief Matthew Pegg recently announced charges had been laid following a big Halloween party in the City.

A 23-year-old man from London is charged with hosting a nuisance party under a city bylaw, and participating and hosting an indoor gathering exceeding 10 people, in violation of the Reopening Ontario Act.

A 24-year-old man, also from London, was charged with participating in an indoor gathering that exceeded 10 people.

|
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED WB 401 approaching Dixie in the transfer to collectors. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 45 minutes ago
Retweeted @YYZ_Weather: With a ~2pm temp of 24.2°C, today is #Toronto-Pearson's hottest November day in almost 60 years, since Nov 3rd, 1961. #TOW…
Latest Weather
Read more