Week long stretch of record-breaking warm weather coming to an end

It’s true. It’s going to start to feel like fall again.

After a stretch of summer-like weather we’re headed back to reality by the end of the week.

But first, let’s take a quick look at the historic week of warmth that we just experienced.

It was the longest stretch of well above seasonal and record-breaking November temperatures on record at Pearson Airport in at least 83 years. The records go back to 1937.

The heat wave didn’t just effect the GTA and southern Ontario. Most of the province, extending out to Quebec and the Maritimes, is experience the warmth and record-breaking heat.

A highly amplified jetstream and a strong, persistent ridge of high pressure is responsible for the prolonged stretch of warm, dry and sunny weather.

Tuesday was the warmest of the stretch and the warmest November day in almost 60 years. Toronto came within 0.7 degrees of recording the warmest November day on record. That record of 25 degrees occurred on two occasions, Nov, 3, 1961 and Nov. 1, 1950.

A cold front moving in on Wednesday will cool temperatures closer to, though still a little above, seasonal for the end of the week.

More typical November weather returns on the weekend with morning wind chills.

But still no sustained below seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the month. It is expected to remain seasonal or slightly above.