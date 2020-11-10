Trudeau urges Canada's premiers not to loosen restrictions amid surge in COVID-19 cases

The Prime Minister is expressing deep concern about record spikes in COVID-19 numbers across the country.

Justin Trudeau is urging the premiers and mayors across Canada to act now to protect public health and not loosen restrictions put in place in certain jurisdictions simply for the sake of the economy.

“If you think is something is missing in the support we’re offering your citizens, tell us. We will work with you as we have since Day 1,” Trudeau said on Tuesday.

“The federal government promised to have Canadians backs, and we will, whenever it takes for as long as it takes.”

The feds are spending $61-million dollars more for anti-coronavirus efforts on First Nations in Manitoba, which are seeing sharp increases in cases.

Manitoba premier Brian Pallister says the province is at a critical point in its fight against COVID-19, and is taking drastic action to curb surging cases.

Starting Thursday, non-essential stores across the province will be limited to curbside pickup and delivery.

Social and religious gatherings outside immediate household members are banned, and restaurants, museums, theatres and recreational activities must close.

Canada’s two most populous provinces are reporting a combined 2,550 new COVID-19 cases since Monday, and 53 additional deaths.

Ontario’s 1,388 new infections is a new record daily high for the province.

Quebec, meantime, is reporting 1,162 new infections.

With files from the Canadian Press