Toronto Liberal MP resigns from caucus after employing sister in constituency office
by the canadian press
Posted Nov 10, 2020 12:07 am EST
FILE -- Liberal MP Yasmin Ratansi delivers a speech prior to the vote for the election of a new Speaker to preside over the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
TORONTO — A Toronto MP says she’s leaving the Liberal caucus over allegations she employed a relative at her constituency office.
Yasmin Ratansi, who represents Don Valley East for the Liberals, says in a statement posted to Facebook on Monday night that she “made an error” by employing her sister.
Ratansi says in the post that she’s informed the Prime Minister’s Office as well as the Speaker.
She apologized to her constituents and says she intends to represent the riding as an Independent.
The issue has been referred to the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner and Ratansi says she is waiting to hear their recommendations.
Ratansi has represented the Ontario riding since 2015, and previously held the riding from 2004 to 2011.