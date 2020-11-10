Loading articles...

The Latest: US church leaders react to McCarrick report

Last Updated Nov 10, 2020 at 11:14 am EST

Top U.S. Roman Catholic leaders are reacting to the Vatican’s investigation of former Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, which has found that bishops, cardinals and popes downplayed or dismissed reports that he slept with seminarians. Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, says it “represents a significant and powerful step forward in advancing accountability and transparency regarding sexual abuse.” Tobin says the failures by some church leaders have wounded many, but adds that progress has been made in responding to clergy abuse by implementing and updating policies to safeguard the faithful and most vulnerable. Cardinal-designate Wilton Gregory of Washington D.C., says his “heart hurts for all” who will be shocked and angered by the revelations in the report.

The Associated Press


