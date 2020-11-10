Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Nov 10, 2020 at 11:14 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:50 a.m.

Ontario is reporting a record high of 1,388 new COVID-19 cases today, and 15 new deaths due to the virus.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 520 cases are in Toronto, 395 in Peel Region, and 100 in York Region.

Elliott says there are also 72 new cases in Halton Region and 50 in Niagara Region.

The province says it has conducted 29,125 tests since the last daily report.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press

