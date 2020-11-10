Loading articles...

Stanley Public School remains open after staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Nov 10, 2020 at 7:10 am EST

Toronto District School Board building. (CITYNEWS/FILE)

A North York elementary school remains open, despite students in most classes being asked to self-isolate after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A Toronto District School Board spokesperson told the Toronto Star, Toronto Public Health is not recommending Stanley Public School, near Jane and Sheppard, be closed.

Seven classes in the school have been told to self isolate.

There are 207 TDSB schools with at least one active case of COVID-19 — 303 students and 74 staff.

In the Toronto Catholic District School Board, there are 62 schools with at least one active case of the virus — 85 students and 11 staff.

You can find which schools are reporting cases on the province’s website, when it is updated daily at 10:30 a.m.

