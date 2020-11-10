Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Stanley Public School remains open after staff member tests positive for COVID-19
by Laura Carney
Posted Nov 10, 2020 7:10 am EST
Last Updated Nov 10, 2020 at 7:10 am EST
Toronto District School Board building. (CITYNEWS/FILE)
A North York elementary school remains open, despite students in most classes being asked to self-isolate after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
A Toronto District School Board spokesperson told the Toronto Star, Toronto Public Health is not recommending Stanley Public School, near Jane and Sheppard, be closed.
Seven classes in the school have been told to self isolate.
RELATED: Ontario reporting decrease in COVID-19 cases, more than 1,000 infections again
There are 207 TDSB schools with at least one active case of COVID-19 — 303 students and 74 staff.
In the Toronto Catholic District School Board, there are 62 schools with at least one active case of the virus — 85 students and 11 staff.
You can find which
schools are reporting cases on the province's website
{* loginWidget *}