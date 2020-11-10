S&P/TSX composite up in early trading, U.S. stock markets mixed; Loonie down

TORONTO — Gains in the financial, telecom and utility sectors helped push Canada’s main stock index higher in early trading, while U.S. stock markets were mixed.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 33.15 points at 16,509.01.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones industrial average was up 70.74 points at 29,228.71. The S&P 500 index was down 16.84 points at 3,533.66, while the Nasdaq composite index was down 129.01 points at 11,584.77.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 76.76 cents US compared to an average of 77.10 cents US on Monday.

The December crude contract was up 60 cents at US$40.89 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was up two cents at US$2.88 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$24.40 at US$1,878.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was down four cents at US$3.11 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)

The Canadian Press