Remembrance Day celebrations at City Hall, Queen's Park closed to the public this year

Second World War veteran Don Hughes, 89, pins his poppy on a wreath during a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Sunnybrook Veterans Residence in Toronto on Nov. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Remembrance Day is going to be different this year.

Ceremonies will still be happening across the GTA, but there will be some significant changes thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two most popular celebrations in the Toronto will actually be closed to the public.

Premier Doug Ford and the Lieutenant Governor will attend a ceremony at the Ontario Veterans’ Memorial on the front lawn of the legislature.

This event will be livestreamed online but will not be open to the public or members of the media.

The event will include a 21-gun salute, a Harvard aircraft flyover and a tribute to the Canadian chinook helicopters.

Wellesley Street will be closed from Queen’s Park Crescent East to Queen’s Park Crescent West from 9 a.m. to noon.

On a typical Remembrance Day, thousands would be drawn to the Old City Hall cenotaph, but things will be be different this year.

Mayor John Tory is set to speak at the ceremony and will be joined by a limited number of guests.

The event is invite only and will not be open to the public.

There will be road closures around Old City Hall from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Bay Street will be closed from Dundas to Richmind. Queen Street will be closed from Yonge to University.

