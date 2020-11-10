Loading articles...

No charges against Indianapolis officer in fatal shooting

Last Updated Nov 10, 2020 at 5:14 pm EST

INDIANAPOLIS — A grand jury has declined to indict an Indianapolis police officer who fatally shot a man in May during a foot chase after police said the 21-year-old exchanged gunfire with the officer.

The grand jury’s decision not to indict Dejoure Mercer, the Black officer who shot and killed Dreasjon Reed on May 6, was announced Tuesday by special prosecutor Rosemary Khoury. Reed also was Black.

Reed’s shooting was not recorded by any police camera because the department only began implementing a body camera program in August. But Reed livestreamed the foot chase on Facebook.

Khoury, who was appointed to oversee the investigation into Reed’s fatal shooting, had announced on Aug. 21 that she had requested that a grand jury be impaneled to handle the final stage of that investigation and consider whether an indictment should be brought against Mercer.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has said Reed was fatally shot by Mercer in an exchange of gunfire with that officer during a foot chase that followed a vehicle pursuit.

Attorneys for Reed’s family have insisted that he didn’t exchange gunfire with Mercer before the officer shot him.

Reed’s mother filed a wrongful death federal lawsuit in June against the city, its police department and four officers, including Mercer.

___

Corey Williams in Detroit contributed to this report.

Rick Callahan, The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 12 minutes ago
CLEAR: Construction has wrapped up on the 401 at Hwy 6N. #EB401 #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 03:19 PM
Retweeted @YYZ_Weather: With a ~2pm temp of 24.2°C, today is #Toronto-Pearson's hottest November day in almost 60 years, since Nov 3rd, 1961. #TOW…
Latest Weather
Read more