Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (16,615.37, up 139.51 points.)

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $1.82, or 4.81 per cent, to $39.65 on 17.6 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down $3.87, or 26.42 per cent, to $10.78 on 11.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $19.07 on 11.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up $1.09, or 5.22 per cent, to $21.98 on 11.5 million shares.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Industrials. Down 23 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $20.12 on 9.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Up 96 cents, or 3.67 per cent, to $27.15 on 8.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Linamar Corp. (TSX:LNR). Up 96 cents or two per cent to $48.43. Linamar says this summer’s quarterly profit grew compared with last year as it cut capital expenditures by more than 50 per cent and sold more farming equipment. The vehicle parts manufacturer reported sales of almost $1.64 billion in the three months ending Sept. 30, down from $1.74 billion in the third quarter of 2019. But net earnings rose to $125.5 million, or $1.92 per diluted share, compared with earnings of $98.2 million, or $1.50 per diluted share, a year ago. The company also doubled its third-quarter dividend to 12 cents per share. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expected the Guelph, Ont.-based company to report revenue of $1.59 billion and net income of $67.2 million, or $1.15 per share.

Clearwater Seafoods Inc. (TSX:CLR). Up 92 cents to 12.8 per cent to $8.13. The Mi’kmaq chief behind a blockbuster deal to buy Atlantic Canada’s largest seafood firm says it will create wealth for generations, though critics warn it could also reignite tensions with the non-Indigenous lobster fishery. Premium Brands Holdings Corp. and a group of Mi’kmaq First Nations announced late Monday they are partnering to buy Clearwater Seafoods for $1 billion — the largest potential investment in the seafood industry by a Canadian Indigenous group. On Tuesday, reaction differed sharply between Indigenous leaders and inshore, non-Indigenous fishing groups. Membertou First Nation Chief Terry Paul said the acquisition would create an enduring legacy for Mi’kmaq communities. Paul said the long-term plan is to integrate Mi’kmaq workers into the seafood company.

CAE Inc. (TSX:CAE). Up $2.12 or 7.6 per cent to $30.02. CAE Inc. says its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will be closely tied to the lifting of travel restrictions and continued demand for private aircraft. The Montreal-based simulator maker and training company’s outlook is in line with the International Air Transport Association, which expects travel will fall 66 per cent this year and not recover until late 2023 or 2024. But CAE chief executive Marc Parent is hopeful that Pfizer’s announcement Monday about the efficacy of its new coronavirus vaccine could accelerate the return to normalcy. While commercial airline traffic has plunged because of the pandemic, there’s been a 50 per cent recovery of daily flight activity from the April lows. And business aviation, which accounts for about one-third of CAE’s civil aviation business, has been recovering faster than commercial aviation and is within 10 to 15 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, Parent said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CAE, TSX:CLR, TSX:LNR)

The Canadian Press