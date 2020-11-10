Loading articles...

U.S. Secretary of State says there will be a 'smooth transition' to 2nd Trump administration

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a news conference at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (Nicholas Kamm/Pool via AP)

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, told reporters on Tuesday there would be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” just days after the presidential election was projected to be won by democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

“We’re counting votes,” Pompeo said. “When the process is complete there’ll be electors selected, there’s a process the constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on Jan. 20.”

Donald Trump has maintained that voter fraud resulted in Biden ‘stealing’ the election from him and his party, vowing on Tuesday to continue fighting the ‘phony’ results that were projected by the Associated Press and other outlets.

“WE WILL WIN,” Trump tweeted.

Twitter, meanwhile, continues to flag some of Trump’s tweets deemed inaccurate or harmful.

Some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, rallied behind Trump’s efforts to fight the election results.

The Electoral College is slated to formally confirm Biden’s victory on Dec. 14, and the Democrat will be sworn into office in late January.

With files from the Associated Press

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB QEW app. Burloak - HOV and left lane blocked, emergency crews on scene. #WBQEW
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:36 AM
As of 11am, it’s already 20°C at #Toronto YYZ with a humidex 22! The record high for a November 10th is already sma…
Latest Weather
Read more