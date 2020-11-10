U.S. Secretary of State says there will be a 'smooth transition' to 2nd Trump administration

U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, told reporters on Tuesday there would be a “smooth transition to a second Trump administration” just days after the presidential election was projected to be won by democratic candidate, Joe Biden.

.@SecPompeo: "There will be a smooth transition to a second Trump administration." Full video here: https://t.co/6Rou91HQxv pic.twitter.com/MU9Gp2QWnq — CSPAN (@cspan) November 10, 2020

“We’re counting votes,” Pompeo said. “When the process is complete there’ll be electors selected, there’s a process the constitution lays it out pretty clearly. The world should have every confidence that the transition necessary to make sure that the State Department is functional today, successful today, and successful with the president who’s in office on Jan. 20.”

Donald Trump has maintained that voter fraud resulted in Biden ‘stealing’ the election from him and his party, vowing on Tuesday to continue fighting the ‘phony’ results that were projected by the Associated Press and other outlets.

“WE WILL WIN,” Trump tweeted.

BALLOT COUNTING ABUSE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 10, 2020

Twitter, meanwhile, continues to flag some of Trump’s tweets deemed inaccurate or harmful.

Some Republicans, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, rallied behind Trump’s efforts to fight the election results.

The Electoral College is slated to formally confirm Biden’s victory on Dec. 14, and the Democrat will be sworn into office in late January.

With files from the Associated Press