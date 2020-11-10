Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. exhibition to make Canadian debut in Toronto Nov. 20

TORONTO — A large exhibition featuring the Marvel Cinematic Universe of superheroes is to make its Canadian debut in Toronto next week.

Organizers say the Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N.: The Experience, which has already been in several cities around the world, will run at Toronto’s Yorkdale Shopping Centre from Nov. 20-Jan. 31.

Toronto is the first stop on the Canadian tour of the exhibition, which allows fans to feel like an Avengers member at their Scientific Training and Tactical Intelligence Operative Network.

The Toronto instalment has multiple rooms, original props and costumes, and an exclusive “Black Panther” exhibit.

Organizers say Marvel Avengers S.T.A.T.I.O.N. will run with COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

It will later stop in Montreal and Vancouver.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 10, 2020.

The Canadian Press