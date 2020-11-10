Loading articles...

Man injured in shooting near the Stockyards District

Last Updated Nov 10, 2020 at 11:37 pm EST

Police tape is shown in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

One man has been injured after a shooting near the Stockyards District.

Police were called to Runnymede Road and Liverpool Street near St. Clair Avenue West around 11 p.m. Tuesday night to reports of multiple gunshots.

The victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound and officers say his injuries appear serious. He is being transported to hospital by paramedics.

There is no suspect information at this time, but it is expected to released soon.

Investigators say to expect a large police presence in the area.

More to come

