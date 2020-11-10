Leafs' Auston Matthews will shave off his famous mo if $134K is raised for men's health

It’s official — Movember is in full swing.

While it’s still early into the month, one famous Toronto mo could soon be shaved off.

The Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews’ moustache is a thing to behold.

The stache is majestic — so you can understand the outrage and disbelief that was sparked when a video of the forward was posted early Tuesday on social media.

Matthews is doing the reverse Movember — instead of growing a mo — he’s going to shave it off by the end of the month if he raises $134,000 for men’s health.

But not before reading some tweets about his facial hair first.

WATCH: Movember Canada teams with Maple Leafs’ Auston Matthews to raise funds and awareness to change the face of men’s health