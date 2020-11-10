City of Toronto expected to release details about new restrictions set for this Saturday

On Saturday, Toronto will switch from the modified Stage 2 of pandemic restrictions, to the province’s new colour-coded COVID-19 assessment system.

We are hoping to find out Tuesday, what this move will mean for restaurants, gyms and gatherings.

Toronto’s mayor and top doctor say they plan on releasing more information about whether the City will introduce new restrictions to curb rising cases of the virus.

Mayor John Tory said he believes an “enhanced suite of measures” will likely be needed to drive down cases in Toronto, which saw a record high of 483 new infections on Monday.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, the region’s medical officer of health, also imposed additional restrictions over the weekend to slow the spread of the virus.

Tory urged people to follow public health guidelines so case numbers don’t dramatically increase.