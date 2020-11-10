Biden calls Trump's refusal to concede U.S. election 'an embarrassment'

Promising “we’re going to get right to work,” President-elect Joe Biden fought to confront the nation’s competing crises – and fierce Republican resistance – on Tuesday and downplayed concerns that President Donald Trump’s refusal to acknowledge his victory could undermine national security.

#BREAKING: President-elect Joe Biden responds to President Trump refusing to concede: "I just think it's an embarrassment, quite frankly… It will not help the President's legacy." pic.twitter.com/ASKycNPR49 — The Hill (@thehill) November 10, 2020

Raising unsupported claims of voter fraud, Trump has blocked his Democratic rival from receiving the intelligence briefings traditionally shared with incoming presidents, according to someone with knowledge of the situation but not authorized to disclose private conversations.

Trump’s resistance, backed by senior Republicans in Washington and across the country, could also prevent background investigations and security clearances for Biden’s prospective national security team and access to federal agencies to discuss budget and policy issues.

Complicating Biden’s challenge is the Republican Party’s widespread refusal to acknowledge his victory. With scant evidence, Trump and his allies are insisting that the election was stolen.

Attorney General William Barr has authorized the Justice Department to probe unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud. And the General Services Administration, led by a Trump-appointed administrator, Emily Murphy, has declined to formally recognize Biden as president-elect.

Biden downplayed the impact of the Republican resistance, which he said “does not change the dynamic at all in what we’re able to do.”

Additional intelligence briefings “would be useful,” Biden said, but “We don’t see anything slowing us down, quite frankly.”

RELATED: U.S. Secretary of State says there will be a ‘smooth transition’ to 2nd Trump administration

Despite growing frustration, Biden delivered an afternoon speech on the Affordable Care Act, just hours after the Supreme Court heard arguments on its merits. The high court ruled eight years ago to leave intact the essential components of the law known as “Obamacare,” but Trump and his Republican allies are seeking to have it overturned.

If the 6-3 conservative court ultimately agrees with the GOP, millions of Americans could lose their health care coverage.

While Tuesday’s arguments indicate the court is unlikely to strike down the entire law, the prospect adds to the pressure on Biden to execute complicated plans to confront a series of crisis he will inherit in just 71 days. The nation’s economy is struggling as the pandemic surges and cultural divisions deepen.