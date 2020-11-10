Loading articles...

B.C.’s looming extinction crisis

In today’s Big Story podcast, this is part two of a five-part series in collaboration with The Narwhal. Canada’s westernmost province markets itself as ‘Super, Natural, B.C.,’ but more than 2,000 species of animals and plants are at risk of disappearing — and unlike six other provinces, British Columbia still has no endangered species law, despite the NDP’s election promise to introduce one

GUEST: Sarah Cox, environmental reporter

You can learn more at thenarwhal.ca.

