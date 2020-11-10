4th suspect arrested in connection to Mississauga murder

Police have made a fourth arrest connected to the murder of a Stouffville man in Mississauga last year.

Justin Malcolm, a 34-year-old from Brampton, has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to the death of Mario Ibrahim. A warrant was issued for his arrest in March 2020.

Ibrahim, 26, was sitting in a parked car in front of a condo complex on Webb Drive near Burnhamthorpe Road West and Confederation Parkway on the night of Oct. 22, 2019.

Police say a suspect walked up to the vehicle and fired several shots at Ibrahim before fleeing the scene. He was later pronounced dead.

In a release, Peel police said Ibrahim and a friend left an establishment in Mississauga on Oct. 20 in the early morning and were traveling eastbound on Highway 401 approaching Highway 427 when another vehicle pulled alongside them and started shooting at them.

No one was injured in that incident.

On Dec. 30, 2019, police arrested 38-year-old Jason Williams of Brampton and charged him with the first-degree murder of Ibrahim. Williams has now been charged with attempted murder stemming from the highway shooting incident on Oct. 20, 2019.

Williams was the third person charged in connection to Ibrahim’s death.

Brandon Drakes-Simon, 24, and Melnee Christian, 24, both of Missisauga, were previously charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 4, 2019.

Anyone with additional information of these incidents is being asked to contact the Homicide and Missing Persons Bureau at 905-453-2121, extension 3205. Anonymous information may also be submitted by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by visiting peelcrimestoppers.ca.