Yaffe says misinformation online leads to confusion in understanding severity of COVID-19

One of the doctors leading Ontario’s COVID-19 response team says there is a lot of misinformation online regarding COVID-19.

On Monday, Dr. Barbara Yaffe said that it’s difficult for some people to understand the seriousness of the situation and she compared it to when the Swine Flu first surfaced in 2009.

“The first day that Toronto Public Health, which is where I worked at the time, ran a clinic for flu vaccination a young child died of H1 Influenza,” Yaffe said.

“All of a sudden, everyone was there waiting for their flu shot. So, until they actually see that it’s serious and they can relate to it in their own life, it’s very difficult to get that message across.”

It’s not just in Ontario where people are being fed an abundance of faulty or misleading information when it comes to COVID-19.

The European Commission has identified misinformation and disinformation (verifiably false or misleading information created, presented and disseminated for economic gain or to intentionally deceive the public) on public health issues as among the most dangerous types of false narrative.

“It’s not like another big emergency like an earthquake or a flood where you actually see the results and you can feel the impact on yourself and your family,” Yaffe added.

“Unless you know somebody that has H1N1, being hospitalized, got sick or unfortunately died, it’s very hard to see that affect and what you see is the impact on your life.”