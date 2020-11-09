Loading articles...

Woman struck by vehicle at Jane and Wilson

Police tape off the intersection of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue after a woman was struck by a vehicle, Nov. 9, 2020. CITYNEWS/Giancarlo DeSantis

A woman believed to be in her 40s is in hospital after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 9:30 a.m.

Paramedics said the woman suffered serious injuries.

According to police, the vehicle remained at the scene.

There has been no word on charges.

The intersection was closed for several hours while police conducted their investigation. The intersection reopened around noon.

