White House to home first rescue-presidential pet when Biden takes office

A long tradition, broken by the Trumps, is set to resume when president-elect Joe Biden moves into the White House.

Donald Trump was the first president in more than 100 years to not have a presidential pet.

But all of that changes when the Bidens move in come January 2021.

One of the two german shepherds that will be calling the White House home is a rescue dog — making it the first rescue-presidential pet.

Major and Champ — both such good boys.

RELATED: 5 ways Joe Biden’s presidential victory could affect Canada

Barak Obama promised his girls a dog if he won the presidency in 2008, and apparently Joe Biden made the same promise to his wife — that’s when they got Champ.

Major was adopted two years ago from the Delaware Humane Association, after the Bidens fostered him for two years.