Loading articles...

White House to home first rescue-presidential pet when Biden takes office

Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 8:23 am EST

The White House will be home to the first ever president-elect foster dog (Photo credit: Delaware Humane Association/Twitter)

A long tradition, broken by the Trumps, is set to resume when president-elect Joe Biden moves into the White House.

Donald Trump was the first president in more than 100 years to not have a presidential pet.

But all of that changes when the Bidens move in come January 2021.

One of the two german shepherds that will be calling the White House home is a rescue dog — making it the first rescue-presidential pet.

Major and Champ — both such good boys.

RELATED: 5 ways Joe Biden’s presidential victory could affect Canada

Barak Obama promised his girls a dog if he won the presidency in 2008, and apparently Joe Biden made the same promise to his wife — that’s when they got Champ.

Major was adopted two years ago from the Delaware Humane Association, after the Bidens fostered him for two years.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

These dogs are here for some paw-sitive encouragement as we get closer to election day. Let’s bring dogs back to the White House.

A post shared by Joe Biden (@joebiden) on

|||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: SB Jane is now also CLOSED from William Cragg to Wilson for this collision investigation.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 AM
There were record highs for #Toronto YYZ Fri.,Sat., and Sunday. May not surpass the record for today (22.3°C,1999)…
Latest Weather
Read more