Peel police seek man in connection to violent Mississauga sexual assault

Peel police are looking for a man they say is connected to a violent sexual assault in Mississauga last October.

On Oct. 8 at around 5 a.m., police said a woman contacted them to report that she had been sexually assaulted by an unknown male at a hotel in southeast Mississauga.

Investigators said the suspect also brandished a knife during the attack.

“As the attack ended, the victim was forced to provide the suspect with money from her room,” a police news release said Monday. “After robbing the victim, the suspect fled the hotel, possibly in a dark coloured sports utility vehicle, similar to a Chevrolet Equinox.”

Police describe the suspect as a male in his 30s, about six-foot-tall, muscular, with brown eyes, black hair and a full beard. He was also seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a black shirt, and beige pants.

“Investigators believe that this suspect may have drawn the attention of others in the time leading up to the incident and are appealing to anyone who may recognize or may have had an encounter with him to contact the police,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.