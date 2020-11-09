Loading articles...

Unifor members vote to approve new three-year General Motors contract

Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 12:28 pm EST

Unifor National President Jerry Dias announces a new tentative agreement with GM on behalf of 1,700 members who work in St. Catharines, Oshawa and Woodstock in Toronto on Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Toronto.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio

TORONTO — Unifor says its members at General Motors of Canada have voted 85 per cent in favour of a new three-year contract that will mean the return of production to the automaker’s Oshawa, Ont., assembly plant.

The deal covers 1,700 workers in St. Catharines, Ont., Oshawa and Woodstock, Ont.

GM’s planned new investments under the agreement will include $1 billion to $1.3 billion at Oshawa as well as $109 million in St. Catharines to support added engine and transmission production and $500,000 in operations at the Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre.

The deal was the final agreement to be negotiated between the union and the big U.S. automakers.

Earlier deals with Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles also included promises of billions in new investment in Canada. All three contracts include support from both the federal and Ontario government.

Unifor says the GM contract follows the pattern-setting deal first reached with Ford that includes five per cent increases to hourly rates, a $7,250 productivity and quality bonus, $4,000 in inflation protection bonuses, improved benefits, shift premiums, and restoration of a 20 per cent wage differential for skilled trades.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: WB Gardiner app. Parkside - two left lanes closed, emergency crews on scene. #WBGardiner
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 AM
There were record highs for #Toronto YYZ Fri.,Sat., and Sunday. May not surpass the record for today (22.3°C,1999)…
Latest Weather
Read more