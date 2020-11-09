Loading articles...

Ukraine's president tests positive for COVID-19

Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 3:14 pm EST

MOSCOW — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced Monday that he has tested positive for coronavirus infection and will be working in self-isolation while being treated.

“There are no lucky people in the world for whom COVID-19 does not pose a threat,” Zelenskiy said on Twitter. “However, I feel good. I promise to isolate myself and I continue to work.”

Zelenkiy said he was running a temperature of 37.5 Celsius (99.5 Fahrenheit).

Ukraine’s coronavirus infections began surging in late summer and have put the country’s underpaid doctors and underequipped hospitals under severe pressure.

On Monday, Ukraine reported 8,867 new cases of infection and 115 deaths over the past day. Throughout the pandemic, 8,565 people have died of COVID-19 in the country.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 7 minutes ago
Retweeted @TPSOperations: COLLISION: Midland Ave + Lawrence Ave - reports 2 vehicles involved - unknown injuries - @TorontoMedics attending - Lawr…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:12 AM
There were record highs for #Toronto YYZ Fri.,Sat., and Sunday. May not surpass the record for today (22.3°C,1999)…
Latest Weather
Read more