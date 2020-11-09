The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:20 a.m.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says news that a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer seems very effective in clinical trials is encouraging but it’s not an immediate solution to the pandemic.

In a news conference in Ottawa, Trudeau says an eventual vaccine is no use now to anyone who catches the virus that causes the illness.

So he says that there might be light at the end of the tunnel, but Canadians have to keep up good safety and hygiene practices until the vaccine arrives.

Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, if it proves effective and Health Canada approves it for use here.

The company says in a news release that early results from a large-scale trial show its vaccine is 90 per cent effective at combating the virus.

