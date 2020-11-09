Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
The latest news on COVID 19 developments in Canada
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 9, 2020 10:43 am EST
Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 10:44 am EST
The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):
10:20 a.m.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says news that a COVID-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer seems very effective in clinical trials is encouraging but it’s not an immediate solution to the pandemic.
In a news conference in Ottawa, Trudeau says an eventual vaccine is no use now to anyone who catches the virus that causes the illness.
So he says that there might be light at the end of the tunnel, but Canadians have to keep up good safety and hygiene practices until the vaccine arrives.
Canada has bought the rights to 20 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine, if it proves effective and Health Canada approves it for use here.
The company says in a news release that early results from a large-scale trial show its vaccine is 90 per cent effective at combating the virus.
—
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.
The Canadian Press
