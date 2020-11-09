Stricter COVID-19 rules in effect for Peel after region moved into 'Red' stage

A COVID-19 crackdown in Peel Region begins Monday.

Health officials in the region are bringing in additional measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, after moving into the ‘Red’ stage of the Ford government’s new color-coded assessment system.

On Sunday, the province reported another record high in daily cases of the virus with 1,328, which was above the record-breaking tally reported the day before on Saturday, when the province announced 1,132 new cases.

Sunday’s numbers included 434 new cases in Toronto, 385 in Peel, 105 in York Region, 71 in Ottawa, 68 in Hamilton and 56 in Durham.

The growing numbers emerged as the province implemented a new colour-coded assessment system for regional restrictions based on caseload and transmission levels.

But one public health unit has said it’s too lenient — Peel Region is the only area classified as ‘Red’ under the new system, meaning indoor capacity at local restaurants and gyms is capped at 10 people — but Peel’s medical officer of health, Dr. Lawrence Loh, said indicators are heading in the wrong direction and stricter measures are needed.

Now, banquet halls are closed, no weddings are being allowed, and residents are being told not to socialize with anyone outside of their immediate household for the coming weeks.

Peel’s soaring COVID-19 numbers and positivity rate are being blamed on social mixing between households, and within industrial and workplace settings, so health officials are implementing these measures in efforts to flatten the curve and slow the spread of it in the region.

There are some questions in what these new rules mean. Later in the day, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie is expect to add some clarification.

With files from The Canadian Press.