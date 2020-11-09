Loading articles...

1 man injured in robbery, shooting near Airport and Derry roads

Peel police say a man was injured during a shooting following a robbery at a Mississauga business on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a call in the Airport Road and Derry Road East area shortly before 2 p.m.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to a trauma centre. There is no word on his condition at this time.

Two male suspects were seen fleeing the area in a white BMW.

Police did not name the business where the robbery took place.

