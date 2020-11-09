Premier Ford pushing hard for COVID-19 testing at Ontario airports

He’s not ready to reopen the border to the United States, but premier Doug Ford says he’s come up with a plan that will stop travelers from potentially spreading coronavirus when they land in Ontario.

“I want to start getting people tested as they’re coming off [planes],” Ford said on Monday.

“Rather than isolating for 14 days, let’s get them tested immediately when they get off the plane and test them again five or six days later.”

Ford says he needs the federal government to support the move but that the province is willing to do it alone, if necessary.

The premier says the focus will be on airports in Toronto and Ottawa.

This isn’t the first time Ford publicly expressed an interest in getting COVID-19 testing done across Ontario’s airports.

In late Oct., Ford said he’s always searching for new, innovative ways to curve the spread of COVID-19, pointing to what Calgary introduced at their major airports.

The COVID-19 option is now being offered at the Coutts land border crossing in southern Alberta and at the Calgary International Airport.

A mandatory, 14-day quarantine period for returning international travelers is in place.

The airport testing pilot kicked off in Calgary back on Nov. 2.