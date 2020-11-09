Loading articles...

Police investigating bomb threat at Port Perry High School

Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 6:16 pm EST

Port Perry High School was evacuated Nov. 9, 2020 due to a bomb threat. Image: Google street view

Durham police are investigating a bomb threat to Port Perry High School.

Police evacuated the school around 4 p.m. Monday.

The nearby HS Cornish Public School was placed in a hold and secure as a precautionary measure.

The Durham District School Board said the hold and secure at HS Cornish was lifted shortly thereafter and police helped staff with a controlled exit of students. Parents and guardians were told to expect students on buses to be delayed getting home.

Police are still investigating the bomb threat.

No further details were made available.

