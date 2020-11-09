No evidence of COVID-19 community transmission in Nunavut community: health officer

Nunavut’s chief public health officer says there is no evidence of community transmission in Sanikiluaq after the territory confirmed its second case of COVID-19 in the community on the weekend.

Dr. Michael Patterson says the individual lives in the same household as the first person who was infected and is asymptomatic.

So far, 11 people in the Hudson Bay community of about 850 have been identified as having been in contact with the first case and are in isolation.

The territory’s rapid response team, consisting of one nurse and one logistician, arrived in the community on Saturday to help with testing and contact tracing,

Patterson urged residents to follow physical-distancing guidelines and to answer the phone if public health calls.

He also says anyone with symptoms should contact his or her local health centre immediately.

A Nunavut resident at the government’s isolation hub for medical travellers has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Patterson says it is unlikely that case is connected to the cases in Sanikiluaq and there is little risk of transmission to other hotel guests.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 9, 2020.

The Canadian Press