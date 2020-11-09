National parks, lands to be free for Gold Star families

BAR HARBOR, Maine — The U.S. Department of the Interior has accepted a proposal from two Maine lawmakers to make admission to national parks free for Gold Star families.

Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat, and Sen. Angus King, an independent, proposed the rule change to honour families of military members who died during their service. The change takes effect on Nov. 11 and will apply to national parks and other federal lands, the lawmakers said.

Golden said that “making our national parks and public lands open to these Americans free of charge is a small but meaningful way to express our gratitude for their sacrifices.”

Fees will also be waived for veterans, lawmakers said.

The Associated Press