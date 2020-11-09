Kitchener restaurant linked to COVID-19 outbreak, up to 175 people exposed

Waterloo Region public health officials are advising people who visited a local restaurant to self-isolate after an outbreak of COVID-19.

Officials say there are six confirmed cases linked to Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont.

Waterloo public health says 175 people may have been exposed to the virus between Oct. 27 and Nov. 4.

Authorities are advising anyone who visited during those times to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after their last visit and to seek testing.

RELATED: Ontario restaurants ask province to explain restrictions, show COVID-19 data

Algarve Restaurant has voluntarily closed and authorities say they have been co-operating.

Public health says there is evidence that a series of settings are connected where COVID-19 spread from a social gathering to the restaurant and other settings.

They say they have identified and contacted high risk individuals in those other settings.

In late Oct., health officials confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak linked to a wedding in Vaughan, where upwards of 40 people were exposed to the virus.

Similarly in Oct., a popular spin-cycle studio in Hamilton was forced to close after reporting an outbreak that affected roughly 60 people.