Kitchener restaurant linked to COVID-19 outbreak, up to 175 people exposed
by The Canadian Press
Posted Nov 9, 2020 4:42 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 5:03 pm EST
Officials say there are six confirmed cases linked to Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont. Image: Google streetview
Waterloo Region public health officials are advising people who visited a local restaurant to self-isolate after an outbreak of COVID-19.
Officials say there are six confirmed cases linked to Algarve Restaurant in Kitchener, Ont.
Waterloo public health says 175 people may have been exposed to the virus between Oct. 27 and Nov. 4.
Authorities are advising anyone who visited during those times to monitor themselves for symptoms for 14 days after their last visit and to seek testing.
Ontario restaurants ask province to explain restrictions, show COVID-19 data
Algarve Restaurant has voluntarily closed and authorities say they have been co-operating.
Public health says there is evidence that a series of settings are connected where COVID-19 spread from a social gathering to the restaurant and other settings.
They say they have identified and contacted high risk individuals in those other settings.
In late Oct., health officials confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak linked to
, where upwards of 40 people were exposed to the virus. a wedding in Vaughan
Similarly in Oct., a
was forced to close after reporting an outbreak that affected roughly 60 people. popular spin-cycle studio in Hamilton
