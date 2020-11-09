Loading articles...

'Jeopardy!' remembers Alex Trebek with a special opening on Monday night

Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 9:29 pm EST

This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"(Jeopardy! via AP) (Jeopardy! via AP)

The first episode of Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek aired on Monday night.

Though he will still grace our screens for a couple of months, the special episode opened with a message for the longtime host from Jeopardy’s executive producer Mike Richards.

Prior to his passing, Trebek taped 35 Jeopardy! episodes that will air through Christmas day.

The Sudbury, Ont. native spent the last year and a half battling pancreatic cancer. He still managed to tape three shows a day up until Oct. 29, just ten days before his death.

Trebek died at his Los Angeles home on Sunday at the age of 80.

He first hosted Jeopardy! in 1984.

 

||
Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
All lanes RE-OPENED at Don Mills and York Mills. #CityStreets
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 06:00 PM
Another daily temperature record is set to be broken tomorrow as the warmth continues. The cold front to end this s…
Latest Weather
Read more