'Jeopardy!' remembers Alex Trebek with a special opening on Monday night

The first episode of Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek aired on Monday night.

Though he will still grace our screens for a couple of months, the special episode opened with a message for the longtime host from Jeopardy’s executive producer Mike Richards.

Today we honor Alex Trebek. For over three decades he brought integrity, humor and intelligence to his duties as host of Jeopardy! He will be in our hearts forever. Thank you, Alex. Love from us all. ???? pic.twitter.com/w8abYY8SX5 — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) November 10, 2020

Prior to his passing, Trebek taped 35 Jeopardy! episodes that will air through Christmas day.

The Sudbury, Ont. native spent the last year and a half battling pancreatic cancer. He still managed to tape three shows a day up until Oct. 29, just ten days before his death.

Trebek died at his Los Angeles home on Sunday at the age of 80.

He first hosted Jeopardy! in 1984.