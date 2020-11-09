Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
'Jeopardy!' remembers Alex Trebek with a special opening on Monday night
by Michael Ranger, News Staff
Posted Nov 9, 2020 8:59 pm EST
Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 9:29 pm EST
This image released by Jeopardy! shows Alex Trebek, host of the game show "Jeopardy!"(Jeopardy! via AP) (Jeopardy! via AP)
The first episode of Jeopardy! following the death of Alex Trebek aired on Monday night.
Though he will still grace our screens for a couple of months, the special episode opened with a message for the longtime host from Jeopardy’s executive producer Mike Richards.
Prior to his passing, Trebek taped 35 Jeopardy! episodes that will air through Christmas day.
The Sudbury, Ont. native spent the last year and a half battling pancreatic cancer. He still managed to tape three shows a day up until Oct. 29, just ten days before his death.
Trebek died at his Los Angeles home on Sunday at the age of 80.
He first hosted Jeopardy! in 1984.
