IKEA Canada now offering Swedish meatballs - and more - to go

Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 10:18 pm EST

FILE -- An IKEA sign is seen in Dartmouth, N.S. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

While you’ll still have to build any furniture you buy yourself, IKEA stores in Canada are now offering to assemble meals for takeout.

In provinces where dining-in is allowed, you can still have your Swedish meatballs and lingonberry sauce where you shop but in provinces and cities where in-store cafes have been closed amid the pandemic, there’s a to-go option starting on Monday.

The new takeout menu includes IKEA favourites like Swedish meatballs as well as kid’s and family meals, sides, beverages and dessert.

“Given the current situation, we understand you may prefer to dine at home. Starting November 9th, IKEA Canada will launch nationwide Restaurant takeout.”

