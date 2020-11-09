IKEA Canada now offering Swedish meatballs - and more - to go

While you’ll still have to build any furniture you buy yourself, IKEA stores in Canada are now offering to assemble meals for takeout.

In provinces where dining-in is allowed, you can still have your Swedish meatballs and lingonberry sauce where you shop but in provinces and cities where in-store cafes have been closed amid the pandemic, there’s a to-go option starting on Monday.

We’re excited to launch Restaurant Takeout in all our stores nationwide, so you can now get all your IKEA favourites (including our new Swedish Meatball Family Meal) to go! Learn more and visit your local Store to order takeout: https://t.co/qKylfrFOIw #IKEACanada #IKEAFood pic.twitter.com/JZbjAUTQpi — IKEA Canada (@IKEACanada) November 9, 2020

The new takeout menu includes IKEA favourites like Swedish meatballs as well as kid’s and family meals, sides, beverages and dessert.

“Given the current situation, we understand you may prefer to dine at home. Starting November 9th, IKEA Canada will launch nationwide Restaurant takeout.”

