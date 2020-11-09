Bank of Canada releases short-list of who could be on next $5-dollar bill

The Bank of Canada is releasing a short list of eight iconic Canadians who could be featured on the next $5-dollar bill.

Among those still in the running is Francis Pegahmagabow; a Canadian First Nations soldier, politician and activist.

Pegahmagabow is the most highly decorated Indigenous soldier in the Canadian military.

Terry Fox, who’s Marathon of Hope in 1980, continues to inspire Canadians to raise money for cancer research and Lotta Hitschmanova – a humanitarian, described as Canada’s mother Teresa.

This list was whittled down from 600 eligible nominees submitted by Canadians during a six-week public consultation.

Sir Wilfrid Laurier, Canada’s first francophone Prime Minister, is currently featured on the $5-dollar bill.

The minister of finance will announce the winner early next year.

