Brampton truck driver charged following fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan

York Regional police have charged a Brampton truck driver that fled the scene following a fatal hit-and-run in Vaughan.

On Friday, officers were called to the intersection of Zenway Boulevard and New Huntington Road following reports that a pedestrian had been struck.

When officers arrived they found a 52-year-old man from Toronto who was pronounced dead on scene.

It was later determined that a transport truck containing a white cab with a silver metal dump trailer hit the victim and fled the area.

Officers later located the truck in Vaughan and on Saturday, police say the truck driver turned himself in.

55-year-old Sucha Singh of Brampton has been charged with failing to stop causing death.

Investigators are appealing to any witnesses who may have dashcam footage or video surveillance taken from the commercial buildings in the area of the collision to come forward.