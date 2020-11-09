Above seasonal temperatures expected again this week

It’s been a record breaking few days in Toronto as we enjoy a November warm-up — these well-above seasonal temperatures will continue until mid-week.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday hit record highs at Pearson Airport, and 680 NEWS Meteorologist Jill Taylor said this warm spell will continue.

Monday will see sunshine and the guaranteed high is 20 degrees — the 680 NEWS Weather Guarantee Jackpot is $17,800.

Tuesday’s forecasted high is 23 degrees — the current record for a November 10th is 17.8 degrees, set in 1975.

So get outside and enjoy it while it lasts, a cooldown is coming for Wednesday and will start off warm, but it’ll cool down throughout the day.

The mercury will be back to single digits for the weekend. The average high for this time of year is eight degrees.