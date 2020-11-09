Loading articles...

2 people in hospital with serious injuries following North York collision

Last Updated Nov 9, 2020 at 8:30 pm EST

File image of Toronto Police Service vehicle. (CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman)

Toronto police say that three people are in hospital, two of them with serious injuries, following a three-vehicle collision in North York.

The incident occurred at Arrow Road and Finch Avenue, just west of Highway 400.

Paramedics say they were called to the scene just after 6 p.m.

They have yet to determine the cause of the crash and the investigation is ongoing.

 

 

