Loading articles...

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada

Last Updated Nov 8, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (all times Eastern):

10:30 a.m.

Ontario has reached another one-day high for new COVID-19 cases. 

The province recorded 1,328 new diagnoses in the past 24 hours, along with 13 new deaths. 

Today’s figures surpass the new record established just the day before when Ontario recorded more than 1,132 new cases. 

Numbers have been soaring in several parts of the province even as the government implements a colour-coded assessment system that effectively relaxes public health restrictions in several hot spots. 

10:00 a.m.

Public health officials in Nova Scotia are urging people who visited a Halifax martini bar on Monday night to get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible. 

They say potential exposure to the coronavirus occurred sometime between 9 p.m. and closing at the Bitter End bar on Argyle Street in the city’s downtown core.

It’s the latest in a flurry of recent warnings about potential COVID-19 exposure in the city.

As of Saturday, the province was only reporting 20 active cases of the virus. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 8, 2020. Month Date, 20XX.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
UPDATE: Vehicle fire clean-up on the #WBQEW at Ford Drive, now blocking 3 left lanes.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Just moments ago
Is it Summer or Fall? It is feeling more like Summer around the GTA. How are you enjoying today? #Weather #GTA…
Latest Weather
Read more