Man shot near Queen Street West and Niagara Street

A man has been shot in Toronto’s Trinity-Bellwoods neighbourhood, police say.

Police tweeted at around 5:35 p.m. that they had been called to the Queen Street West and Niagara Street area for a report that people had been seen shooting at each other.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

EMS said they transported a man with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

Several bullet casings were located as well.

Investigators are searching for one suspect in connection to this incident. Police describe the suspect as a male, about five-foot-eight-inches tall, with a slim build. He was wearing a black bandana over his face and a black vest. He was also carrying a handgun.

The incident remains under investigation.