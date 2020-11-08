Renovated veterans museum expected to open early next year

ATHENS, Ala. — Construction has begun on the new Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives, and officials say the project could be completed as early as January.

The museum is being built into half of the former Limestone County Event Center in Athens, The Decatur Daily reported. The renovated 20,000-square-foot facility will offer a larger space for the museum’s growing collection, a library, meeting space and gift shop.

The other half of the building will be available for event rental. It will seat up to 300, Sandra Thompson, the museum’s director, told The Decatur Daily.

The museum first opened in the early 2000s with just two small rooms in a 100-year-old former L&N freight depot across the parking lot from the event centre building. It has expanded to become the top tourist attraction in Limestone County.

The cost of the project is $750,000, Thompson said. Around $900,000 has been raised so far, including $650,000 from the state of Alabama.

