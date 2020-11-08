Loading articles...

No winning ticket for Saturday night's $6 million Lotto 649 jackpot

Last Updated Nov 8, 2020 at 3:14 am EST

TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $6 million jackpot in Saturday night’s Lotto 649 draw.

However, the guaranteed $1 million prize was won by a lottery player in Saint John, New Brunswick.

The jackpot for the next Lotto 649 draw on Nov. 11 will be approximately $8 million.

The Canadian Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
COLLISION - #NB410 at Mayfield. Right lane blocked.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 06:00 PM
A beautiful evening across the #GTA as temperatures drop down to 8° for an overnight low. We are in for another s…
Latest Weather
Read more