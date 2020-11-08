Kamala Harris books surge in popularity after election

Books by and about Kamala Harris proved to be a popular purchase following the election. The vice-president-elect was the subject or author of four books on Amazon’s top 10 Sunday.

They included her own children’s book “Superheroes Are Everywhere,” her memoir “The Truths We Hold: An American Journey,” a children’s book by her niece Meena Harris called “Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea” and Nikki Grimes’ illustrated “Kamala Harris: Rooted in Justice.”

Harris made history as the first Black woman to become vice-president. The California senator, who is also the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency, will become the highest-ranking woman ever to serve in government.

President-elect Joe Biden also got a spot on the charts just outside of the top 10. Dr. Jill Biden’s children’s book “Joey: The Story of Joe Biden” landed in 14th place.

Lindsey Bahr, The Associated Press