Earthquake felt in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

Last Updated Nov 8, 2020 at 10:58 am EST

BOSTON — An earthquake struck southern New England on Sunday morning but there were no immediate reports of damage.

The earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 centred a few miles off the coast of New Bedford in Buzzards Bay struck just after 9 a.m., according to Randy Baldwin, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

The earthquake struck at a depth of a little more than 15 kilometres (9.3 miles) and was felt across southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

The Associated Press

