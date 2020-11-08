Man stabbed multiple times at party, police say

A man has been taken to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times at a party in Toronto’s Junction Triangle neighbourhood, police say.

Police tweeted at around 9:14 p.m. Sunday they were called to the Dupont Street and Campbell Avenue area for a report of a stabbing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they said they found a man with multiple stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital by Toronto Paramedic Services.

Police said they are searching for a male suspect with a slim build. He was seen wearing a grey sweater and fled the scene on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police directly. Tips can also be left anonymously with Crime Stoppers.